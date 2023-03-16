Thursday's game that pits the UCLA Bruins (29-5) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) at Golden 1 Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-60 in favor of UCLA, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 10:05 PM ET on March 16.

Based on our computer prediction, UCLA is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 17.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 135.5 total.

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: UCLA -17.5

UCLA -17.5 Point Total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (To Win): UCLA -5000, UNC Asheville +1350

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 79, UNC Asheville 60

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. UCLA

Pick ATS: UCLA (-17.5)



UCLA (-17.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



UCLA's record against the spread this season is 16-15-0, while UNC Asheville's is 15-14-0. The Bruins are 15-16-0 and the Bulldogs are 14-15-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 148.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, UCLA is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall while UNC Asheville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game, with a +219 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (99th in college basketball) and give up 68.6 per outing (134th in college basketball).

UNC Asheville wins the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 32.1 rebounds per game, 157th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.8.

UNC Asheville hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball) while shooting 39% from deep (sixth-best in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 29.7%.

UNC Asheville and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 13.3 per game (310th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (132nd in college basketball).

