The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (29-5) and the No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) square off on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup tips off at 10:05 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. UNC Asheville matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline UNC Asheville Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-17.5) 135.5 -5000 +1350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UCLA (-17.5) 135.5 -2400 +1200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UCLA (-18) 134.5 -2500 +1200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Betting Trends

  • UNC Asheville has compiled a 17-14-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • UCLA has put together a 19-13-2 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Bruins' 34 games have hit the over.

UNC Asheville Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500000
  • UNC Asheville, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks significantly better (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (154th).
  • With odds of +500000, UNC Asheville has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

