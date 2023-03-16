Thursday's contest at Littlejohn Coliseum has the Clemson Lady Tigers (17-15) matching up with the High Point Panthers (17-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-54 victory as our model heavily favors Clemson.

The Panthers' most recent contest was a 74-61 loss to Gardner-Webb on Sunday.

High Point vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

High Point vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 74, High Point 54

High Point Schedule Analysis

On January 25, the Panthers picked up their signature win of the season, a 57-49 victory over the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 275) in our computer rankings.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, High Point is 15-6 (.714%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 275) on January 25

69-50 over Campbell (No. 275) on March 4

63-47 at home over Campbell (No. 275) on February 8

70-62 at home over Radford (No. 282) on January 21

63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 15

High Point Performance Insights