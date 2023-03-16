The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) are favored (-6.5) to beat the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Amway Center. The matchup begins at 7:10 PM on CBS. Here are some insights into this East Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -6.5 145.5

Duke Betting Records & Stats

In nine games this season, Duke and its opponents have gone over 145.5 total points.

The average total in Duke's games this season is 136.5, nine points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Blue Devils' ATS record is 15-18-0 this season.

Duke has been the favorite in 24 games this season and won 21 (87.5%) of those contests.

Duke has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite 13 times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Duke.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 9 27.3% 72.5 156.7 63.9 134 140.3 Oral Roberts 18 64.3% 84.2 156.7 70.1 134 153.9

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Duke is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of Blue Devils' past 10 games have hit the over.

The 72.5 points per game the Blue Devils put up are just 2.4 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (70.1).

Duke is 10-8 against the spread and 17-1 overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 15-18-0 6-11 13-20-0 Oral Roberts 13-15-0 1-2 12-16-0

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits

Duke Oral Roberts 16-0 Home Record 16-0 4-6 Away Record 11-4 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.2 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

