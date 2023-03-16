How to Watch Duke vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) and the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:10 PM. The contest airs on CBS.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- Duke is 17-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 42nd.
- The Blue Devils put up 72.5 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Eagles allow.
- When Duke puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 17-1.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Duke posts 76.7 points per game in home games, compared to 68 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
- The Blue Devils surrender 60.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 68.4 in away games.
- In home games, Duke is making 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 96-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Miami
|W 85-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/11/2023
|Virginia
|W 59-49
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/16/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Amway Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.