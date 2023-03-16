Duke vs. Oral Roberts: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) play against the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest starts at 7:10 PM, on CBS.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Oral Roberts matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Oral Roberts Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-6.5)
|145.5
|-275
|+225
|DraftKings
|Duke (-6.5)
|146
|-265
|+225
|PointsBet
|Duke (-6.5)
|145.5
|-278
|+220
Duke vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends
- Duke has covered 15 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Blue Devils' 34 games have gone over the point total.
- Oral Roberts has covered 13 times in 30 games with a spread this season.
- Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total 13 out of 30 times this year.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Oddsmakers rate Duke higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
- The Blue Devils have had the 68th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +3500.
- The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
