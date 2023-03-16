A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) play against the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest starts at 7:10 PM, on CBS.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Oral Roberts matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Oral Roberts Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-6.5) 145.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Duke (-6.5) 146 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Duke (-6.5) 145.5 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends

  • Duke has covered 15 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Blue Devils' 34 games have gone over the point total.
  • Oral Roberts has covered 13 times in 30 games with a spread this season.
  • Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total 13 out of 30 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Oddsmakers rate Duke higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
  • The Blue Devils have had the 68th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +3500.
  • The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

