The No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (26-8) take on the No. 12 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, starting at 7:10 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Oral Roberts matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Oral Roberts Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-6.5) 145.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Duke (-6.5) 146 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Duke (-6.5) 145.5 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends

  • Duke has covered 15 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of 14 out of the Blue Devils' 34 games this season have hit the over.
  • Oral Roberts has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • A total of 13 Golden Eagles games this year have hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Duke is 13th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), but only 14th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Blue Devils' national championship odds have fallen from +1600 at the start of the season to +3500, the 68th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

Oral Roberts Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +70000
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Oral Roberts has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

