Wednesday's contest at UD Arena has the Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10) squaring off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12) at TBA (on March 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 victory for Nevada, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arizona State vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 70, Arizona State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Nevada

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-0.8)

Nevada (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.6

Arizona State's record against the spread this season is 12-18-0, while Nevada's is 17-11-0. The Sun Devils have hit the over in 14 games, while Wolf Pack games have gone over 16 times. In the past 10 contests, Arizona State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Nevada has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 70.3 points per game to rank 204th in college basketball while allowing 67.7 per outing to rank 107th in college basketball) and have a +89 scoring differential overall.

Arizona State records 33.1 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 34.8 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Arizona State hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Sun Devils' 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 300th in college basketball, and the 85.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 31st in college basketball.

Arizona State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.5 per game (143rd in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (62nd in college basketball).

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 72.6 points per game, 157th in college basketball, and conceding 66.9 per outing, 83rd in college basketball) and have a +184 scoring differential.

The 30.8 rebounds per game Nevada accumulates rank 240th in college basketball. Their opponents record 31.0.

Nevada makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Nevada has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.0 per game (24th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (196th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.