The Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier included, face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 114-108 loss against the Cavaliers, Rozier tallied 27 points, six assists and four steals.

In this article we will dive into Rozier's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.4 19.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 5.5 5.0 5.5 PRA 31.5 30.6 29.2 PR 25.5 25.6 23.7 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Terry Rozier's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.1 per contest.

He's made 2.7 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 98.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.3 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 106.7 points per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, giving up 40.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 22.9 per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Terry Rozier vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 39 27 4 6 4 0 4 11/18/2022 49 28 5 5 5 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Rozier or any of his Hornets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.