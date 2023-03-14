Dennis Smith Jr.'s Charlotte Hornets face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on March 12, Smith produced 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 114-108 loss against the Cavaliers.

Below we will break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dennis Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 10.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.6 Assists 5.5 4.6 5.2 PRA 18.5 16.4 19.4 PR 12.5 11.8 14.2 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.6



Dennis Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Smith has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 6.2% and 5.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Smith's Hornets average 101.3 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.8 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 106.7 points per game, best in the league.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 40.7 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are the best team in the league, conceding 22.9 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

Dennis Smith Jr. vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 37 14 8 7 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.