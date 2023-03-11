Saturday's ACC championship game between the Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 14-6 ACC) and the Virginia Cavaliers (25-6, 15-5 ACC) at Greensboro Coliseum at 8:30 PM ET features the Blue Devils' Kyle Filipowski and the Cavaliers' Kihei Clark as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

ESPN

Duke's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Duke defeated Miami 85-78. With 17 points, Filipowski was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Filipowski 17 11 5 0 0 1 Dariq Whitehead 16 2 1 1 0 2 Tyrese Proctor 15 3 5 1 0 3

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski paces the Blue Devils with 15.3 points per game and 8.9 rebounds, while also posting 1.6 assists.

Jeremy Roach is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.2), and also puts up 13 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tyrese Proctor paces his team in assists per contest (3.2), and also posts 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mark Mitchell is averaging 9.3 points, 1.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Dereck Lively II is posting 5.5 points, 1.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Duke Top Performers (Last 10 Games)