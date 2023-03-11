The ACC champion will be decided on Saturday when the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 14-6 ACC) and the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers (25-6, 15-5 ACC) meet at 8:30 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Virginia matchup.

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Duke vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-2.5) 123.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Duke (-2.5) 123 -140 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Duke vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Duke has put together a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 33 times this season.

Virginia has covered 12 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

So far this year, 15 out of the Cavaliers' 30 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Duke is two spots lower based on its national championship odds (16th-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (14th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 65th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Duke has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.