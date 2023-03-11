Duke vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - ACC Tournament Championship
The ACC champion will be decided on Saturday when the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 14-6 ACC) and the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers (25-6, 15-5 ACC) meet at 8:30 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Virginia matchup.
Duke vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-2.5)
|123.5
|-150
|+125
|DraftKings
|Duke (-2.5)
|123
|-140
|+120
Duke vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Duke has put together a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 33 times this season.
- Virginia has covered 12 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this year, 15 out of the Cavaliers' 30 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Duke is two spots lower based on its national championship odds (16th-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (14th-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 65th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Duke has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
