North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MEAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Norfolk State Spartanettes (24-6) versus the North Carolina Central Eagles (15-15) at Norfolk Scope has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-55 in favor of Norfolk State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Eagles enter this matchup following a 57-50 victory against Coppin State on Thursday.
North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia
North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 68, North Carolina Central 55
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- When the Eagles took down the Norfolk State Spartanettes, who are ranked No. 154 in our computer rankings, on February 6 by a score of 73-68, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-68 on the road over Norfolk State (No. 154) on February 6
- 56-51 at home over Howard (No. 232) on February 25
- 72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 238) on December 15
- 67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 304) on February 13
- 57-50 over Coppin State (No. 304) on March 9
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles put up 67 points per game (141st in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per outing (273rd in college basketball). They have a -34 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.1 points per game.
- In MEAC games, North Carolina Central has averaged 0.4 fewer points (66.6) than overall (67) in 2022-23.
- The Eagles are scoring more points at home (71.6 per game) than away (63.3).
- In 2022-23 North Carolina Central is allowing 13 fewer points per game at home (62) than away (75).
- The Eagles are posting 63.4 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 3.6 fewer points than their average for the season (67).
