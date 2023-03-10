The ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday features a matchup that pits the Duke Blue Devils (24-8, 14-6 ACC) against the Miami Hurricanes (25-6, 15-5 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils' Kyle Filipowski and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Duke's Last Game

In its most recent game, Duke topped Pittsburgh on Thursday, 96-69. Filipowski scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in one assist and zero boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Filipowski 22 0 1 1 0 4 Dereck Lively II 13 4 1 0 2 1 Mark Mitchell 12 5 1 1 0 0

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski posts 15.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.5 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremy Roach is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.3), and also puts up 13 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Tyrese Proctor is posting 9.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Mark Mitchell averages 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ryan Young is putting up 6.9 points, 1.4 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Duke Top Performers (Last 10 Games)