Duke vs. Miami: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - ACC Tournament
The No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils (24-8, 14-6 ACC) will hit the court in the ACC tournament against the No. 1 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-6, 15-5 ACC), Friday at 7:00 PM live on ESPN2.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Miami matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Duke vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-2.5)
|145.5
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|Duke (-2.5)
|145
|-150
|+130
|PointsBet
|Duke (-2.5)
|144.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Duke (-2.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
Duke vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Duke is 13-19-0 ATS this season.
- In the Blue Devils' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
- Miami is 17-13-0 ATS this year.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 30 times this year.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Duke's national championship odds (+4000) place it just 18th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 15th-best.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 66th-biggest change.
- Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
