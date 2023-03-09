Thursday's game at Norfolk Scope has the Coppin State Lady Eagles (8-21) matching up with the North Carolina Central Eagles (14-15) at 12:00 PM ET (on March 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 victory for Coppin State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Eagles won their most recent game 61-47 against South Carolina State on Thursday.

North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coppin State 64, North Carolina Central 63

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

Against the Norfolk State Spartanettes on February 6, the Eagles registered their signature win of the season, a 73-68 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, North Carolina Central is 10-9 (.526%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.

North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins

73-68 on the road over Norfolk State (No. 154) on February 6

72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 237) on December 15

56-51 at home over Howard (No. 246) on February 25

67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 300) on February 13

82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 307) on January 23

North Carolina Central Performance Insights