Thursday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (18-11) and Hofstra Pride (11-19) matching up at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of N.C. A&T, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on March 9.

The Aggies enter this game following a 59-57 victory over Drexel on Saturday.

N.C. A&T vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

N.C. A&T vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 67, Hofstra 59

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' signature win this season came against the Drexel Dragons, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 113) in our computer rankings. The Aggies brought home the 59-57 win on the road on March 4.

N.C. A&T has 13 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins

59-57 on the road over Drexel (No. 113) on March 4

67-63 at home over Northeastern (No. 134) on January 13

68-60 at home over Stony Brook (No. 164) on January 20

68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 253) on January 6

65-62 at home over Monmouth (No. 253) on February 19

N.C. A&T Performance Insights