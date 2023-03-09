N.C. A&T vs. Hofstra Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (18-11) and Hofstra Pride (11-19) matching up at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of N.C. A&T, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on March 9.
The Aggies enter this game following a 59-57 victory over Drexel on Saturday.
N.C. A&T vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
N.C. A&T vs. Hofstra Score Prediction
- Prediction: N.C. A&T 67, Hofstra 59
N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies' signature win this season came against the Drexel Dragons, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 113) in our computer rankings. The Aggies brought home the 59-57 win on the road on March 4.
- N.C. A&T has 13 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-57 on the road over Drexel (No. 113) on March 4
- 67-63 at home over Northeastern (No. 134) on January 13
- 68-60 at home over Stony Brook (No. 164) on January 20
- 68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 253) on January 6
- 65-62 at home over Monmouth (No. 253) on February 19
N.C. A&T Performance Insights
- The Aggies outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 119th in college basketball while allowing 62.6 per contest to rank 129th in college basketball) and have a +169 scoring differential overall.
- N.C. A&T is posting 64.9 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 3.5 fewer points per game than its season average (68.4).
- The Aggies are scoring 73.7 points per game this season at home, which is 9.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (64.1).
- At home, N.C. A&T is ceding 9.5 fewer points per game (57.6) than when playing on the road (67.1).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Aggies have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 64.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 68.4 they've racked up over the course of this year.
