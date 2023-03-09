Thursday's contest at SECU Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-12) matching up with the Elon Phoenix (9-20) at 7:30 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 69-59 win for Stony Brook, who are favored by our model.

The Phoenix's most recent game was a 70-63 loss to Towson on Saturday.

Elon vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Elon vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Elon 59

Elon Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Phoenix took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs 71-68 on November 22.

Elon has 10 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Elon 2022-23 Best Wins

71-68 at home over Old Dominion (No. 153) on November 22

63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 188) on January 27

63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 212) on February 3

60-57 at home over High Point (No. 227) on November 13

57-48 at home over Monmouth (No. 253) on February 17

Elon Performance Insights