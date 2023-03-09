Elon vs. Stony Brook Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at SECU Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-12) matching up with the Elon Phoenix (9-20) at 7:30 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 69-59 win for Stony Brook, who are favored by our model.
The Phoenix's most recent game was a 70-63 loss to Towson on Saturday.
Elon vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Elon vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Elon 59
Elon Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Phoenix took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs 71-68 on November 22.
- Elon has 10 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.
Elon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-68 at home over Old Dominion (No. 153) on November 22
- 63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 188) on January 27
- 63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 212) on February 3
- 60-57 at home over High Point (No. 227) on November 13
- 57-48 at home over Monmouth (No. 253) on February 17
Elon Performance Insights
- The Phoenix put up 58.3 points per game (305th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per contest (179th in college basketball). They have a -167 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.
- Elon scores fewer points in conference play (57.0 per game) than overall (58.3).
- In 2022-23 the Phoenix are averaging 3.3 more points per game at home (60.5) than on the road (57.2).
- At home Elon is giving up 61.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than it is away (65.5).
- The Phoenix are posting 59.4 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 1.1 more than their average for the season (58.3).
