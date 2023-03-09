The AAC championship will be decided Thursday, as the No. 3 seed East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9) play the No. 4 Houston Cougars (15-15) at 9:00 PM.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

East Carolina vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars average 9.1 more points per game (65.5) than the Lady Pirates give up to opponents (56.4).
  • Houston has put together a 12-11 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.
  • East Carolina has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Lady Pirates put up just 4.0 more points per game (63.9) than the Cougars allow (59.9).
  • When East Carolina scores more than 59.9 points, it is 19-1.
  • Houston is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 63.9 points.
  • The Lady Pirates shoot 31.0% from the field, 14.9% lower than the Cougars concede defensively.
  • The Cougars' 39.8 shooting percentage is 7.6 lower than the Lady Pirates have given up.

East Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Tulane L 64-56 Devlin Fieldhouse
3/7/2023 Tulane W 69-58 Dickies Arena
3/8/2023 Memphis W 69-60 Dickies Arena
3/9/2023 Houston - Dickies Arena

