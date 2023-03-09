The top-seeded Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (25-4) are taking on the No. 9 seed Charlotte 49ers (12-18) in C-USA Tournament on Thursday at Ford Center at The Star. The matchup is scheduled for 12:00 PM.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The 49ers score an average of 62.3 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 56.1 the Lady Raiders allow.
  • Charlotte has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.
  • The Lady Raiders average 5.7 more points per game (73.4) than the 49ers allow (67.7).
  • Middle Tennessee has a 19-1 record when scoring more than 67.7 points.
  • When Charlotte allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 9-12.
  • The Lady Raiders are making 41% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the 49ers concede to opponents (47.3%).
  • The 49ers shoot 28.2% from the field, 8.0% lower than the Lady Raiders concede.

Charlotte Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 UTSA L 80-59 Dale F. Halton Arena
3/4/2023 @ UAB L 83-75 Bartow Arena
3/8/2023 Florida International W 72-59 Ford Center at The Star
3/9/2023 Middle Tennessee - Ford Center at The Star

