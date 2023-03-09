Thursday's contest that pits the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (25-4) against the Charlotte 49ers (12-18) at Ford Center at The Star is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-54 in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 9.

The 49ers head into this contest following a 72-59 win against Florida International on Wednesday.

Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Charlotte 54

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

The 49ers picked up their signature win of the season on January 26, when they grabbed a 66-61 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in our computer rankings.

The Lady Raiders have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (12).

Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Rice (No. 83) on January 26

66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on December 31

72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 123) on January 21

69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 208) on February 11

85-79 at home over UAB (No. 214) on December 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Charlotte Performance Insights