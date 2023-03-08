UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at SECU Arena has the Hofstra Pride (10-19) squaring off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-24) at 2:00 PM (on March 8). Our computer prediction projects a 63-59 win for Hofstra, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Seahawks are coming off of a 78-69 loss to Northeastern in their last game on Saturday.
UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hofstra 63, UNC Wilmington 59
UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Seahawks defeated the Elon Phoenix 62-58 on January 20.
- The Pride have tied for the 76th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (six).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Wilmington is 4-10 (.286%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.
UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 at home over Elon (No. 279) on January 20
- 63-47 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 286) on February 24
- 60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21
- 79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1
UNC Wilmington Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have been outscored by 10.9 points per game (posting 56.1 points per game, 332nd in college basketball, while giving up 67 per contest, 245th in college basketball) and have a -317 scoring differential.
- In CAA games, UNC Wilmington has averaged 0.2 more points (56.3) than overall (56.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Seahawks are scoring 58.8 points per game, 5.3 more than they are averaging away (53.5).
- In 2022-23 UNC Wilmington is giving up 12.2 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (72.9).
- The Seahawks are putting up 60.3 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 56.1.
