The No. 2 seed North Carolina Central Eagles (17-11, 10-4 MEAC) are 10.5-point favorites in the MEAC Tournament over the No. 7 seed Delaware State Hornets (6-23, 4-10 MEAC) on Wednesday at Norfolk Scope. The contest starts at 8:30 PM and airs on ESPN+, with both teams hoping to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The matchup's over/under is set at 133.5.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Norfolk Scope

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina Central -10.5 133.5

North Carolina Central Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina Central's 21 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 133.5 points 14 times.

North Carolina Central has an average total of 141.4 in its outings this year, 7.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles' ATS record is 12-9-0 this season.

This season, North Carolina Central has been favored 11 times and won 10, or 90.9%, of those games.

North Carolina Central has been at least a -650 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for North Carolina Central.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina Central 14 66.7% 75.5 140.3 65.9 140.9 141.0 Delaware State 15 62.5% 64.8 140.3 75 140.9 138.7

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

North Carolina Central has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Eagles have hit the over three times.

The Eagles are 6-8-0 ATS in conference action this season.

The Eagles average only 0.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Hornets allow (75).

North Carolina Central is 5-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 75 points.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina Central 12-9-0 2-1 10-11-0 Delaware State 14-10-0 5-7 12-12-0

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits

North Carolina Central Delaware State 13-1 Home Record 4-8 4-10 Away Record 2-14 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 82.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

