Wednesday's game between the Memphis Lady Tigers (20-9) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (21-9) at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Memphis taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 8.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Lady Pirates secured a 69-58 win over Tulane.

East Carolina vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

East Carolina vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 64, East Carolina 60

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Pirates notched their signature win of the season on January 3 by claiming a 55-47 victory over the Memphis Lady Tigers, the No. 57-ranked team in our computer rankings.

East Carolina has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).

Based on the RPI, the Lady Tigers have 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 57) on January 3

88-83 at home over Houston (No. 68) on February 22

72-64 over Liberty (No. 95) on November 26

69-58 over Tulane (No. 102) on March 7

63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on January 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

East Carolina Performance Insights