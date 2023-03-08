East Carolina vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Memphis Lady Tigers (20-9) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (21-9) at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Memphis taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 8.
In their last outing on Tuesday, the Lady Pirates secured a 69-58 win over Tulane.
East Carolina vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
East Carolina vs. Memphis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 64, East Carolina 60
East Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Pirates notched their signature win of the season on January 3 by claiming a 55-47 victory over the Memphis Lady Tigers, the No. 57-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- East Carolina has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Tigers have 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 57) on January 3
- 88-83 at home over Houston (No. 68) on February 22
- 72-64 over Liberty (No. 95) on November 26
- 69-58 over Tulane (No. 102) on March 7
- 63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on January 8
East Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates' +224 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.7 points per game (206th in college basketball) while allowing 56.3 per contest (22nd in college basketball).
- East Carolina has averaged 0.1 more points in AAC games (63.8) than overall (63.7).
- The Lady Pirates are putting up more points at home (66.1 per game) than away (59.4).
- In 2022-23 East Carolina is giving up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (52.7) than away (60.3).
- The Lady Pirates have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 65.9 points per contest, 2.2 more than their season average of 63.7.
