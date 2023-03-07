Tuesday's contest features the East Carolina Lady Pirates (20-9) and the Tulane Green Wave (18-12) squaring off at Dickies Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-61 win for East Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 7.

In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Pirates suffered a 64-56 loss to Tulane.

East Carolina vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

East Carolina vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 63, Tulane 62

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on January 3, the Lady Pirates took down the Memphis Lady Tigers (No. 57 in our computer rankings) by a score of 55-47.

East Carolina has five losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

The Lady Pirates have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 57) on January 3

88-83 at home over Houston (No. 76) on February 22

63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on January 8

72-64 over Liberty (No. 96) on November 26

79-62 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on February 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

East Carolina Performance Insights