The No. 1 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (28-4) and the No. 2 High Point Panthers (17-13) will face off to determine the Big South conference champion on Sunday at 6:00 PM.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (65.9).

High Point has a 14-9 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

High Point has put together a 10-4 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs record 77.1 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 60.5 the Panthers give up.

Gardner-Webb has a 26-2 record when scoring more than 60.5 points.

Gardner-Webb has a 17-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.

High Point Schedule