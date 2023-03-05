How to Watch the High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big South Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (28-4) and the No. 2 High Point Panthers (17-13) will face off to determine the Big South conference champion on Sunday at 6:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup.
High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Live Stream on fuboTV
High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (65.9).
- High Point has a 14-9 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.
- High Point has put together a 10-4 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs record 77.1 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 60.5 the Panthers give up.
- Gardner-Webb has a 26-2 record when scoring more than 60.5 points.
- Gardner-Webb has a 17-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Winthrop
|W 48-47
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|3/2/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 50-43
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Campbell
|W 69-50
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Bojangles' Coliseum
