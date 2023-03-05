Sunday's contest between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (28-4) and High Point Panthers (17-13) going head to head at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Gardner-Webb, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 5.

In their last time out, the Runnin' Bulldogs won on Saturday 89-81 against Radford.

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 72, High Point 63

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

On December 15, the Runnin' Bulldogs registered their best win of the season, a 67-59 victory over the East Carolina Lady Pirates, a top 100 team (No. 90), according to our computer rankings.

Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (25).

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 168) on December 1

82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 175) on November 19

86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 223) on January 28

67-61 at home over High Point (No. 223) on December 31

61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 250) on December 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights