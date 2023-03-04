Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (27-4) and the Radford Highlanders (14-16) at Bojangles' Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-58 and heavily favors Gardner-Webb to come out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 4.
In their last time out, the Runnin' Bulldogs won on Thursday 82-58 over UNC Asheville.
Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 75, Radford 58
Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis
- The Runnin' Bulldogs picked up their best win of the season on December 15 by registering a 67-59 victory over the East Carolina Lady Pirates, the No. 90-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (24).
Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 169) on December 1
- 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 177) on November 19
- 86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 234) on January 28
- 67-61 at home over High Point (No. 234) on December 31
- 61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 249) on December 12
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. They're putting up 76.7 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are allowing 65.5 per contest to rank 212th in college basketball.
- Gardner-Webb's offense has been more effective in Big South games this season, posting 78.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.7 PPG.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs average 79.2 points per game at home, compared to 74.2 points per game in away games, a difference of five points per contest.
- Gardner-Webb is surrendering 65.4 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 64.4.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 80.2 points per contest compared to the 76.7 they've averaged this year.
