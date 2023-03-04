Saturday's contest features the Towson Tigers (18-10) and the Elon Phoenix (9-19) squaring off at SECU Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-56 win for heavily favored Towson according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Phoenix's last outing on Thursday ended in a 52-42 victory over UNC Wilmington.

Elon vs. Towson Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Elon vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 70, Elon 56

Elon Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Phoenix defeated the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs 71-68 on November 22.

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 114th-most in Division 1.

Elon has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Elon 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 181) on January 27

63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 219) on February 3

60-57 at home over High Point (No. 234) on November 13

57-48 at home over Monmouth (No. 256) on February 17

75-58 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 274) on November 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Elon Performance Insights