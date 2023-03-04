The No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-5) will take the court in the ACC Tournament against the No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (25-4). The teams will face off Saturday at 2:30 PM live on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies' 72.9 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 50.5 the Blue Devils allow.

Virginia Tech is 17-1 when allowing fewer than 64 points.

Virginia Tech has put together a 24-4 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.

The 64 points per game the Blue Devils average are 6.6 more points than the Hokies allow (57.4).

Duke has a 19-0 record when putting up more than 57.4 points.

Duke is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.9 points.

The Blue Devils shoot 38.8% from the field, only 0.3% higher than the Hokies allow defensively.

The Hokies' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.4 higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.

Duke Schedule