How to Watch the Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-5) will take the court in the ACC Tournament against the No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (25-4). The teams will face off Saturday at 2:30 PM live on ACC Network.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies' 72.9 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 50.5 the Blue Devils allow.
- Virginia Tech is 17-1 when allowing fewer than 64 points.
- Virginia Tech has put together a 24-4 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.
- The 64 points per game the Blue Devils average are 6.6 more points than the Hokies allow (57.4).
- Duke has a 19-0 record when putting up more than 57.4 points.
- Duke is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Blue Devils shoot 38.8% from the field, only 0.3% higher than the Hokies allow defensively.
- The Hokies' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.4 higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.
Duke Schedule
|2/23/2023
|NC State
|W 77-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/26/2023
|North Carolina
|L 45-41
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/3/2023
|North Carolina
|W 44-40
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
