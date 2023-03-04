Duke vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (25-5) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (25-4) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Duke coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Blue Devils came out on top in their most recent outing 44-40 against North Carolina on Friday.
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 62, Virginia Tech 61
Duke Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Devils picked up their best win of the season on January 26, when they defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 66-55.
- The Blue Devils have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (eight).
- Duke has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 44-40 over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on March 3
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 28) on January 1
- 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 29) on February 23
- 72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 29) on December 29
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils average 64 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 50.5 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +404 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.
- Duke is putting up 60.2 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (64).
- The Blue Devils are averaging 67.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 63.5 points per contest.
- In home games, Duke is surrendering 0.1 more points per game (50.3) than in road games (50.2).
- The Blue Devils' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 54.8 points a contest compared to the 64 they've averaged this year.
