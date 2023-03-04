Charlotte vs. UAB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the UAB Blazers (12-16) and Charlotte 49ers (11-17) squaring off at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.
The 49ers' most recent game on Thursday ended in an 80-59 loss to UTSA.
Charlotte vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Charlotte vs. UAB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAB 68, Charlotte 66
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- When the 49ers beat the Rice Owls, the No. 84 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-61 on January 26, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- The Blazers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (eight).
Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on December 31
- 72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 125) on January 21
- 69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on February 11
- 59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 218) on November 26
- 85-79 at home over UAB (No. 222) on December 19
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers are being outscored by 6.0 points per game, with a -168 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.5 points per game (250th in college basketball), and allow 67.5 per contest (261st in college basketball).
- Charlotte scores more in conference play (63.1 points per game) than overall (61.5).
- At home, the 49ers average 67.1 points per game. Away, they score 56.7.
- At home, Charlotte allows 67.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 68.1.
- While the 49ers are averaging 61.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 63.8 a contest.
