How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Louisville Cardinals (21-10) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15) on Friday at 11:00 AM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Wake Forest vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Demon Deacons' 59.7 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 64.2 the Cardinals give up.
- Wake Forest is 14-13 when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.
- Wake Forest has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.
- The Cardinals score 13.8 more points per game (73.2) than the Demon Deacons give up (59.4).
- Louisville has a 21-5 record when putting up more than 59.4 points.
- Louisville is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.7 points.
- The Cardinals shoot 45.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Demon Deacons concede defensively.
- The Demon Deacons make 35.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Boston College
|L 73-63
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Virginia
|W 68-57
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 65-54
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
