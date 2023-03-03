UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (21-8) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-13) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-59 and heavily favors Wofford to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 3.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Spartans earned a 63-59 win against Mercer.
UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 72, UNC Greensboro 59
UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis
- On February 23, the Spartans claimed their signature win of the season, a 58-49 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Terriers are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 150th-most victories.
UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 155) on February 9
- 72-68 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on January 5
- 63-59 over Mercer (No. 173) on March 2
- 56-54 at home over Chattanooga (No. 182) on February 25
- 65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 269) on December 15
UNC Greensboro Performance Insights
- The Spartans put up 65.6 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (163rd in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- In SoCon games, UNC Greensboro has averaged 3.2 fewer points (62.4) than overall (65.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Spartans average 67.6 points per game. Away, they average 63.6.
- In 2022-23 UNC Greensboro is allowing 10.6 fewer points per game at home (58.7) than on the road (69.3).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Spartans are posting 60.5 points per contest, 5.1 fewer points than their season average (65.6).
