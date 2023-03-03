The North Carolina Tar Heels' (21-9) ACC schedule includes Friday's game against the Duke Blue Devils (24-5) at Greensboro Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels score an average of 70.2 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 50.9 the Blue Devils give up.
  • North Carolina has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.
  • North Carolina is 19-9 when it scores more than 50.9 points.
  • The 64.7 points per game the Blue Devils record are only 4.7 more points than the Tar Heels give up (60).
  • Duke has a 16-0 record when scoring more than 60 points.
  • Duke is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.
  • The Blue Devils are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Tar Heels allow to opponents (36.5%).
  • The Tar Heels' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Virginia Tech L 61-59 Carmichael Arena
2/26/2023 @ Duke W 45-41 Cameron Indoor Stadium
3/2/2023 Clemson W 68-58 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Duke - Greensboro Coliseum

