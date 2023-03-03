North Carolina vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Duke Blue Devils (24-5) matching up with the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-9) at 6:00 PM (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a 63-60 win for Duke, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Tar Heels came out on top in their most recent matchup 68-58 against Clemson on Thursday.
North Carolina vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
North Carolina vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 63, North Carolina 60
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels captured their best win of the season on January 8, when they beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 60-50.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tar Heels are 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on February 26
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 19
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on November 27
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15
- 85-79 over Oregon (No. 38) on November 24
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +305 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.2 points per game (86th in college basketball) and allow 60 per outing (71st in college basketball).
- North Carolina scores fewer points in conference play (64.5 per game) than overall (70.2).
- At home, the Tar Heels score 73.7 points per game. On the road, they average 64.2.
- North Carolina is giving up fewer points at home (54.1 per game) than on the road (64.6).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Tar Heels are posting 64.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than their season average (70.2).
