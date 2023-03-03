Hornets vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Southeast Division foes square off when the Orlando Magic (26-37) visit the Charlotte Hornets (20-44) at Spectrum Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023. The Hornets are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.
Hornets vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-3.5
|227.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 41 of 64 games this season.
- Charlotte's games this year have had a 230.5-point total on average, 3.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte's ATS record is 30-34-0 this year.
- The Hornets have won in 13, or 26.5%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Charlotte has won 12 of its 42 games, or 28.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Hornets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|26
|41.3%
|110.7
|223
|113.7
|231.9
|224.9
|Hornets
|41
|64.1%
|112.3
|223
|118.2
|231.9
|230.1
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- In the Hornets' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.
- This season, Charlotte is 12-18-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-16-0 ATS (.529).
- The Hornets score only 1.4 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Magic allow (113.7).
- Charlotte has put together a 21-7 ATS record and a 15-13 overall record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.
Hornets vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|35-28
|2-3
|30-33
|Hornets
|30-34
|23-24
|29-35
Hornets vs. Magic Point Insights
|Magic
|Hornets
|110.7
|112.3
|28
|23
|12-1
|21-7
|9-4
|15-13
|113.7
|118.2
|17
|27
|22-9
|12-7
|19-12
|10-9
