Appalachian State vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Texas State Bobcats (21-8) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-19) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas State squad coming out on top. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on March 3.
The Mountaineers enter this contest after a 51-38 victory against Louisiana on Wednesday.
Appalachian State vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Appalachian State vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 69, Appalachian State 62
Appalachian State Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers took down the No. 112-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs, 87-81, on December 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-55 at home over Old Dominion (No. 162) on December 29
- 84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 27
- 96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on January 14
- 51-38 over Louisiana (No. 196) on March 1
- 81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on January 21
Appalachian State Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers put up 67.8 points per game (131st in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per outing (302nd in college basketball). They have a -50 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.
- In conference play, Appalachian State is averaging fewer points (66.9 per game) than it is overall (67.8) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Mountaineers are averaging 8.4 more points per game at home (72.7) than away (64.3).
- At home, Appalachian State concedes 66.1 points per game. On the road, it allows 74.7.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Mountaineers are averaging 63.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 67.8.
