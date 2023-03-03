Friday's game between the Texas State Bobcats (21-8) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-19) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas State squad coming out on top. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on March 3.

The Mountaineers enter this contest after a 51-38 victory against Louisiana on Wednesday.

Appalachian State vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Appalachian State vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 69, Appalachian State 62

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers took down the No. 112-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs, 87-81, on December 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-55 at home over Old Dominion (No. 162) on December 29

84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 27

96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on January 14

51-38 over Louisiana (No. 196) on March 1

81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on January 21

Appalachian State Performance Insights