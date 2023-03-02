Thursday's game between the Wofford Terriers (20-8) and the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-20) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-54 and heavily favors Wofford to come out on top. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.

The Lady Catamounts are coming off of a 90-84 loss to East Tennessee State in their last outing on Saturday.

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 75, Western Carolina 54

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Catamounts defeated the No. 156-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wofford Terriers, 53-49, on January 12, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Terriers have tied for the 142nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Western Carolina has 14 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

56-48 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 185) on January 28

49-46 at home over Campbell (No. 279) on December 6

68-59 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 348) on December 1

58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on November 18

48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10

Western Carolina Performance Insights