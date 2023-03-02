Western Carolina vs. Wofford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Wofford Terriers (20-8) and the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-20) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-54 and heavily favors Wofford to come out on top. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.
The Lady Catamounts are coming off of a 90-84 loss to East Tennessee State in their last outing on Saturday.
Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
Western Carolina vs. Wofford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 75, Western Carolina 54
Western Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Catamounts defeated the No. 156-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wofford Terriers, 53-49, on January 12, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Terriers have tied for the 142nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).
- Western Carolina has 14 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-48 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 185) on January 28
- 49-46 at home over Campbell (No. 279) on December 6
- 68-59 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 348) on December 1
- 58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on November 18
- 48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10
Western Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Catamounts have a -308 scoring differential, falling short by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 54.5 points per game, 342nd in college basketball, and are allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 199th in college basketball.
- Western Carolina scores fewer points in conference play (53.5 per game) than overall (54.5).
- At home the Lady Catamounts are scoring 58.1 points per game, eight more than they are averaging away (50.1).
- In 2022-23 Western Carolina is allowing eight fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (69.5).
- The Lady Catamounts are averaging 56.3 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 1.8 more than their average for the season (54.5).
