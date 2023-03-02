The Florida State Seminoles (23-8) will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Demon Deacons put up an average of 59.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 67 the Seminoles give up.
  • Wake Forest is 14-14 when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.
  • Wake Forest is 7-0 when it scores more than 67 points.
  • The Seminoles put up 80.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 59.5 the Demon Deacons allow.
  • When Florida State puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 23-7.
  • Florida State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.5 points.
  • The Seminoles shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Demon Deacons allow defensively.
  • The Demon Deacons shoot 34.3% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Seminoles allow.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Florida State L 61-60 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 Boston College L 73-63 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
3/1/2023 Virginia W 68-57 Greensboro Coliseum
3/2/2023 Florida State - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.