The Florida State Seminoles (23-8) will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons put up an average of 59.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 67 the Seminoles give up.

Wake Forest is 14-14 when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.

Wake Forest is 7-0 when it scores more than 67 points.

The Seminoles put up 80.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 59.5 the Demon Deacons allow.

When Florida State puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 23-7.

Florida State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.5 points.

The Seminoles shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Demon Deacons allow defensively.

The Demon Deacons shoot 34.3% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Seminoles allow.

Wake Forest Schedule