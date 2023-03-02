Thursday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (23-8) versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of Florida State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Demon Deacons earned a 68-57 win over Virginia.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Florida State 74, Wake Forest 60

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season on January 26, the Demon Deacons took down the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 30) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-57.
  • The Demon Deacons have 10 losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
  • Wake Forest has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on January 29
  • 69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 5
  • 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on December 22
  • 68-57 over Virginia (No. 78) on March 1
  • 51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 90) on January 8

Wake Forest Performance Insights

  • The Demon Deacons have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 59.5 points per game (287th in college basketball) and allowing 59.5 (62nd in college basketball).
  • Wake Forest scores fewer points in conference play (55.4 per game) than overall (59.5).
  • The Demon Deacons are putting up more points at home (63.7 per game) than away (54.7).
  • In 2022-23 Wake Forest is allowing 10.2 fewer points per game at home (54.7) than away (64.9).
  • In their past 10 games, the Demon Deacons are scoring 58.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than their season average (59.5).

