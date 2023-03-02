Thursday's contest that pits the Elon Phoenix (8-19) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-22) at Schar Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Elon, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Seahawks' last contest was a 72-44 loss to N.C. A&T on Sunday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 64, UNC Wilmington 56

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks' best win this season came against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 277) in our computer rankings. The Seahawks took home the 63-47 win at home on February 24.

The Phoenix have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (seven).

UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 20

60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21

79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights