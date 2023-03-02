Thursday's contest between the Mercer Bears (12-15) and UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-13) matching up at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a projected final score of 69-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:15 PM ET on March 2.

Last time out, the Spartans won on Saturday 56-54 against Chattanooga.

UNC Greensboro vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNC Greensboro vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 69, UNC Greensboro 60

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Spartans beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at home on February 23 by a score of 58-49.

UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins

68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 156) on February 9

72-68 on the road over Mercer (No. 166) on January 5

56-54 at home over Chattanooga (No. 185) on February 25

65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on December 15

72-54 at home over Radford (No. 286) on November 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights