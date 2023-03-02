UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (26-4) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-18) clashing at Bojangles' Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-53 victory for heavily favored Gardner-Webb according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 2.
The Bulldogs head into this matchup following a 59-58 win against Winthrop on Wednesday.
UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, UNC Asheville 53
UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' signature win this season came in a 64-51 victory against the High Point Panthers on February 1.
- UNC Asheville has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (11).
UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-49 at home over Radford (No. 285) on February 15
- 68-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 348) on November 18
- 68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 349) on February 4
- 64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 351) on November 28
- 65-59 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 8
UNC Asheville Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a -141 scoring differential, falling short by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 57.3 points per game, 316th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.0 per contest to rank 118th in college basketball.
- In conference action, UNC Asheville is putting up fewer points (55.1 per game) than it is overall (57.3) in 2022-23.
- The Bulldogs are putting up more points at home (59.2 per game) than on the road (54.9).
- UNC Asheville concedes 57.6 points per game at home, and 67.8 on the road.
- The Bulldogs are averaging 59.8 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 57.3.
