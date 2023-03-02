Thursday's game features the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (26-4) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-18) clashing at Bojangles' Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-53 victory for heavily favored Gardner-Webb according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 2.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup following a 59-58 win against Winthrop on Wednesday.

UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, UNC Asheville 53

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature win this season came in a 64-51 victory against the High Point Panthers on February 1.

UNC Asheville has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (11).

UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins

52-49 at home over Radford (No. 285) on February 15

68-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 348) on November 18

68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 349) on February 4

64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 351) on November 28

65-59 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNC Asheville Performance Insights