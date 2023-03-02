The Clemson Lady Tigers (17-14) will visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-9) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ACCN

North Carolina vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers put up 7.0 more points per game (67.1) than the Tar Heels give up (60.1).

Clemson is 16-6 when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.

Clemson has put together a 14-7 record in games it scores more than 60.1 points.

The Tar Heels average 7.1 more points per game (70.2) than the Lady Tigers give up (63.1).

When North Carolina puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 16-5.

North Carolina's record is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.

The Tar Heels are making 42.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Lady Tigers allow to opponents (40.5%).

