North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the North Carolina Central Eagles (13-15) going head to head against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-25) at 5:30 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 win for North Carolina Central.
The Eagles' last game on Monday ended in a 79-67 loss to Norfolk State.
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina Central 68, South Carolina State 59
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles took down the No. 157-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Norfolk State Spartanettes, 73-68, on February 6, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Bulldogs have six losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 65th-most in the nation.
North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 248) on December 15
- 56-51 at home over Howard (No. 249) on February 25
- 67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 13
- 82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 303) on January 23
- 62-50 on the road over Delaware State (No. 346) on February 18
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a -55 scoring differential, falling short by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.5 per outing to rank 300th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, North Carolina Central has scored 67.0 points per game in MEAC play, and 67.5 overall.
- The Eagles are scoring more points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (63.4).
- At home North Carolina Central is allowing 62.0 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than it is on the road (77.0).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Eagles are scoring 66.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 67.5.
