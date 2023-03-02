NC State vs. Syracuse Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (19-10) and the Syracuse Orange (18-11) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with NC State securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on March 2.
The Wolfpack took care of business in their most recent outing 68-63 against Pittsburgh on Sunday.
NC State vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
NC State vs. Syracuse Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 71, Syracuse 66
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack took down the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 94-81 win on December 1, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Wolfpack have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 13th-most in Division I. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
- NC State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 16
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 28) on January 22
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 29) on December 11
- 65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 41) on December 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game with a +246 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (75th in college basketball) and give up 62.6 per outing (129th in college basketball).
- With 65.2 points per game in ACC tilts, NC State is averaging 5.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71 PPG).
- The Wolfpack average 75.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, NC State is giving up 59.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 67.6.
- On offense, the Wolfpack have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 63.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 71 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.