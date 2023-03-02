Thursday's contest between the Elon Phoenix (8-19) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-22) matching up at Schar Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Elon, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Phoenix enter this contest following a 69-53 loss to William & Mary on Friday.

Elon vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Elon vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 64, UNC Wilmington 56

Elon Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix defeated the No. 164-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, 71-68, on November 22, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Phoenix have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (seven).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Elon is 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Elon 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 183) on January 27

63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on February 3

60-57 at home over High Point (No. 236) on November 13

57-48 at home over Monmouth (No. 251) on February 17

62-49 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 277) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Elon Performance Insights