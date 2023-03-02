Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (19-9) and Davidson Wildcats (14-15) squaring off at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Wildcats enter this matchup following a 70-51 victory over Saint Bonaventure on Wednesday.
Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 69, Davidson 61
Davidson Schedule Analysis
- When the Wildcats took down the Saint Louis Billikens, who are ranked No. 141 in our computer rankings, on January 25 by a score of 75-71, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- The Hawks have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (10).
Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 on the road over Duquesne (No. 145) on January 22
- 62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 21
- 66-59 on the road over George Washington (No. 171) on February 22
- 71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 193) on December 4
- 68-55 at home over Charlotte (No. 206) on December 21
Davidson Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are being outscored by 2.6 points per game, with a -73 scoring differential overall. They put up 65 points per game (181st in college basketball), and allow 67.6 per outing (262nd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Davidson is averaging more points (67.7 per game) than it is overall (65) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Wildcats average 63 points per game. Away, they score 68.4.
- At home, Davidson concedes 62.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 75.2.
- While the Wildcats are averaging 65 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 68.4 a contest.
