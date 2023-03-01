How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15) will look to snap a five-game losing run when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Cavaliers have dropped three games straight.
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Cavaliers score 9.5 more points per game (69.1) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (59.6).
- When Virginia gives up fewer than 59.2 points, it is 10-1.
- When it scores more than 59.6 points, Virginia is 15-8.
- The 59.2 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are the same as the Cavaliers allow.
- When Wake Forest totals more than 63.1 points, it is 8-0.
- Wake Forest is 14-9 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Demon Deacons shoot 32.6% from the field, 10.8% lower than the Cavaliers concede defensively.
- The Cavaliers shoot 37.3% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Demon Deacons allow.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 71-58
|Carmichael Arena
|2/23/2023
|Florida State
|L 61-60
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Boston College
|L 73-63
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
